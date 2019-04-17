Harper went 1-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 14-3 win over the Mets.

Harper was driven in by a J.T. Realmuto double twice in the Phillies' 10-run first inning and scored again in the sixth on a double by Scott Kingery. The outfielder's bat has cooled off lately, as he's hitting just .176 over the last nine games, but his hot start to the season means he's still hitting an excellent .276/.432/.552 overall.