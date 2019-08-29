Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and three runs Wednesday in the Phillies' 12-3 rout of the Pirates.

Harper was away from the Phillies over the weekend while on paternity list, but the absence hasn't appeared to disrupt his rhythm at the plate. He went 4-for-14 with a home run, stolen base, five runs and two RBI during the series with Pittsburgh, bringing his August OPS to .998 through 22 games.