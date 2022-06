Harper was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants due to right forearm soreness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Harper has been able to serve as the Phillies' primary designated hitter in spite of a UCL sprain in his elbow, but he'll be removed from Wednesday's lineup due to a sore forearm. Alec Bohm will serve as the designated hitter while Bryson Stott enters the lineup at shortstop. It's not yet clear whether Harper will be available off the bench.