Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left forearm contusion, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

There had been no prior indication of an injury to the star right fielder, but a miserable stretch at the plate and days off Sunday and Monday fueled speculation, despite the team's denial, that Harper was not 100 percent physically. It's unclear whether Harper will require longer than the minimum 10 days on the IL, but perhaps the absence will be the key to overcoming his offensive and defensive woes of late.