Harper (thumb) will take batting practice on the field Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Harper has not gotten in any cuts in an open setting since undergoing surgery on his left thumb, but he is set to do just that Monday. According to interim manager Rob Thomson, Harper is "progressing well" and is "getting closer to minor-league games.'
