Harper suffered nothing worse than a bruised left big toe after getting hit by a pitch Tuesday and will be back on the field Friday against Detroit, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper indicated during the game that his removal was purely precautionary, and it seems as though his optimism was warranted. The Phillies have an off day Wednesday, and Harper wasn't scheduled to play Thursday, so he won't wind up missing any time with the minor injury.