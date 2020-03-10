Phillies' Bryce Harper: Set to return Friday
Harper suffered nothing worse than a bruised left big toe after getting hit by a pitch Tuesday and will be back on the field Friday against Detroit, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper indicated during the game that his removal was purely precautionary, and it seems as though his optimism was warranted. The Phillies have an off day Wednesday, and Harper wasn't scheduled to play Thursday, so he won't wind up missing any time with the minor injury.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: No concerns after early exit•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits after getting hit in foot•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Clubs 35th homer•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Goes yard as pinch hitter•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Sitting for evening game•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Smacks 33rd homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball Today Draft Kit
Our Draft Kit is like having the Fantasy Baseball Today crew by your side while you are building...
-
No. 1 Contenders: First base
Bargain first basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are four candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...