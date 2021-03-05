Harper will make his spring debut in Friday's exhibition game against the Pirates, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It was reported earlier in the week that Harper was in no rush to get into games, but he is apparently ready to step into the batter's box and face opposing pitchers for the first time. Harper will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and hit third Friday.
