Phillies' Bryce Harper: Shows off wheels in loss
Harper went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run Sunday in the Phillies' 4-3 loss to the Reds.
Perhaps emboldened after nabbing his third stolen base of the season in the third inning, Harper attempted a straight steal of home plate in the bottom of the fifth. Harper, who memorably stole home off Cole Hamels as a rookie in 2012, wasn't successful this time around, as Reds catcher Curt Casali was able to apply the tag before the star outfielder could slide into the plate. The out proved costly in the one-run loss, but Harper's fantasy managers won't complain about him acting aggressively on the basepaths. The 26-year-old isn't quite living up to his premium draft-day price, but he's at least been on an upswing recently with a .347 average, two home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs over his last 12 starts.
