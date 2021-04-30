Harper (face) remains on the bench Friday against the Mets.
Harper left Wednesday's game against the Cardinals after getting hit in the face by a pitch and did not take part in Thursday's series finale. He hasn't been placed on the injured list, but it's not yet clear when the Phillies expect him back in the lineup. Matt Joyce will start in right field in his absence.
