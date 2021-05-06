Harper (wrist) will remain on the bench Thursday against the Brewers, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper was hit in the face and wrist by a pitch last Wednesday and has been in the lineup for just one out of eight games since then. The Phillies have still yet to place him on the injured list, however, so there's seemingly still some optimism that he'll be back in the lineup soon. Brad Miller will make another start in right field in his absence.
More News
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Remains out of lineup•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Suffers setback with wrist•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Rejoins starting nine Sunday•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Gets another day off•
-
Phillies' Bryce Harper: Bothered more by wrist than face•