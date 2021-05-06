Harper (wrist) will remain on the bench Thursday against the Brewers, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper was hit in the face and wrist by a pitch last Wednesday and has been in the lineup for just one out of eight games since then. The Phillies have still yet to place him on the injured list, however, so there's seemingly still some optimism that he'll be back in the lineup soon. Brad Miller will make another start in right field in his absence.