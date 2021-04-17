Harper will hit the bench for the first time this season Saturday against St. Louis.
Harper hasn't been bad to start the season, though his .825 OPS through his first 13 games is below his usual standards. There hasn't been any indication that his day off Saturday is anything other than a routine one. Matt Joyce will get the start in right field in his absence.
