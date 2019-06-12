Harper will get his first day off of the season Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Harper has carried a heavy load for his new team, though he hasn't quite lived up to expectations, posting a good but not great .251/.357/.466 slash line with a career-worst 29.6 percent strikeout rate. He's been better of late, hitting .333/.367/.561 over his last 14 games. Nick Williams gets a rare start in right field in his absence.