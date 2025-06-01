Harper (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Harper hasn't been in the lineup since being hit by a pitch in the right elbow Tuesday versus Atlanta, and his absence will continue Sunday. The 32-year-old is still dealing with some bruising, though manager Rob Thomson relayed Saturday that the swelling has improved significantly over the past couple days. Harper will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before the Phillies begin a three-game set in Toronto on Tuesday.