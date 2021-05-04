Harper (wrist) will remain on the bench Tuesday against the Brewers.
Harper has now been in the lineup just once in six games after being struck in the face and wrist by a pitch last Wednesday against the Cardinals. He returned to the lineup Sunday but aggravated the wrist issue. It's unclear when the Phillies expect him to return. Brad Miller starts in right field in his absence.
