Harper will be on the bench for the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Padres.

Harper reportedly could play first base at some point this weekend, taking the field for the first time since April 16 of last year. For now, he won't be playing anywhere, with the Phillies seemingly not wanting to tax his surgically-repaired elbow by asking him to play twice in one day. Kyle Schwarber will move to the designated hitter spot, with Brandon Marsh sliding to left field and Johan Rojas set for his big-league debut in center.