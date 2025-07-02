Harper is not in the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Padres.

Harper started at first base and went 1-for-4 in the Phillies' 6-4 loss in the first game of the day, which was his second appearance since returning from the 10-day injured list Monday following a three-plus week absence due to right wrist inflammation. His absence from the lineup in Wednesday's nightcap appears to be a result of workload management rather than any sort of setback. Otto Kemp will handle first base and bat sixth as the Phillies try for a doubleheader split.