Harper (shoulder) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
The 28-year-old exited Saturday's contest with soreness in his right shoulder, and it's not a major surprise to see him on the bench for the series finale. Harper will also have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time. Scott Kingery will receive the start in right field for the Phillies on Sunday.
