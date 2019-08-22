Phillies' Bryce Harper: Slugs 27th homer
Harper went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Red Sox.
The 26-year-old is enjoying a power surge in August, slashing .264/.376/.653 through 19 games with nine homers and 20 RBI. It's debatable whether Harper's been worth the $30 million he's being paid this season, but at least he's getting hot at the right time as the Phillies battle for a playoff spot.
