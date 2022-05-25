Harper went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

He appeared to have given the Phillies the win with a two-run blast off Kenley Jansen in the top of the ninth inning, but Atlanta answered back in the bottom of the frame to walk it off. Harper continues to rake despite a UCL sprain in his elbow, and through 16 games in May he's slashing .364/.394/.803 with seven of his 10 homers on the year.