Harper went 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta.

His two-run shot off Robbie Erlin in the first inning gave the Phillies an early lead, but the team's bullpen once again fell apart late. Harper is in MVP form, going yard three times in his last five games, and on the season he's slashing a massive .343/.478/.714 with seven homers and 19 RBI through 22 games.