Phillies' Bryce Harper: Slugs walkoff grand slam
Harper went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a stolen base Thursday against the Cubs.
Harper provided a walkoff grand slam, taking Derek Holland deep for his 25th homer of the season. Harper has delivered six homers in his past eight games, also recording three multi-hit games in that span. He ended Thursday's contest with 87 RBI, putting him well on pace to surpass his previous career-best mark of 100 RBI. He's also hitting .253/.374/.490 across 532 plate appearances for the season.
