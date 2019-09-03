Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-1 victory against the Reds on Monday.

The 26-year-old hit 11 homers in August and has carried that power right into September. It's been a disappointing year for Harper's average, but his .248 ISO makes up for it somewhat. He is batting .257 with 30 home runs, 99 RBI, 86 runs and nine steals in 491 at-bats this season.