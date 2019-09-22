Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk, home run and four RBI on Saturday against the Indians.

Harper took Oliver Perez deep in the fifth inning for a three-run home run. It was his third homer in his last 10 games, pushing his total to 33 on the season. While his power production doesn't rank among the elite this season, Harper has still found plenty of areas to contribute, highlighted by 108 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 148 games.