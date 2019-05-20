Phillies' Bryce Harper: Smacks ninth homer
Harper went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Sunday against the Rockies.
Harper recorded his first RBI by grounding out with the bases loaded in the second inning. However, the highlight of his afternoon came on a two-run homer in the sixth inning that broke a 5-5 tie. It was his ninth home run of the season and second in as many days. While he hadn't gone yard in nine contests prior to Saturday's blast, Harper has still maintained a strong .235/.371/.476 line across 202 plate appearances.
