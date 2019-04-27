Harper went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and walk in a 4-0 victory against the Marlins on Friday.

The 26-year-old hasn't struck out in seven straight plate appearances, which is a big deal because he's struck out in more than 29 percent of his plate appearances. While Harper leads baseball with 20 walks, he also has a league-high 34 strikeouts. Harper's on-base (.397) and slugging percentages (.521) are where they should be, but because of all the strikeouts, he is batting just .255. He also has six homers, 17 RBI and 16 runs with a stolen base in 94 at-bats.