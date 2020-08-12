Harper went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a walk Tuesday against the Orioles.

Harper hit a clutch two-run home run in the eighth inning to tie the game at five. It was his fourth home run of the season, and second in as many games. Through 48 plate appearances this season, Harper has a stellar .324/.479/.676 line with 12 runs scored and 10 RBI.