Harper went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Harper's strung together a trio of multi-hit efforts, and this was his second game in a row with multiple RBI. The 30-year-old is batting .361 with a 1.050 OPS, two homers, five RBI, 11 runs scored, a stolen base and three doubles across 41 plate appearances. The hot hitting should keep him right in the heart of the Phillies' order.