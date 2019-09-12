Harper went 1-for-2 with two walks, run and stolen base in a 3-1 loss against the Braves on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is right about where he was last season in terms of stolen bases. Actually, a lot of his numbers from last year compare to what he's done during his first campaign with the Phillies. Harper is batting .255 with 31 home runs, 102 RBI, 88 runs and 12 steals in 513 at-bats this year. While he only has 12 stolen bases, Harper has swiped four bags since Aug. 31.