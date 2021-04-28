Harper went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Harper doubled in the first and then singled and stole second in the ninth for his 100th career stolen base as he accounted for two of the team's three total hits on the night. The 28-year-old has been an extremely difficult out at the plate over the last nine games, slashing .441/.525/.882 to go along with a 1.084 OPS. Harper does happen to be one of the best first-month hitters in MLB history with a lifetime 1.030 OPS in March/April. That number is more than 100 points better than his best mark in any other month so it will be interesting to see if he can keep up his production as the season drags on into the summer and beyond.