Harper (wrist) traveled with the Phillies to Atlanta this weekend and took swings in live batting practice Saturday, Bill Trocchi of the Associated Press reports. "He was great," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. "Looked like he got his bat speed and his timing looked fine."

Harper isn't scheduled to do any on-field work prior to Sunday's series finale in Atlanta, but assuming he experienced no setbacks with his right wrist during Saturday's workout, the two-time NL MVP could bypass a rehab assignment and return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Padres in Philadelphia. While Harper has been on the shelf since June 7 due to wrist inflammation, rookie Otto Kemp has stepped in as the Phillies' primary first baseman.