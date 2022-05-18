Harper (elbow) isn't starting Wednesday against the Padres.
The Phillies were pessimistic about Harper's availability for Wednesday's matchup, and he'll officially be held out of the lineup for a third straight game after he received a platelet-rich plasma injection over the weekend. However, the team is hopeful that he'll be back in action for Thursday's series finale. Odubel Herrera, Roman Quinn and Nick Castellanos will start in the outfield from left to right while Kyle Schwarber serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
