Harper (hand) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

A UCL sprain in his throwing elbow has prevented Harper from playing in the outfield since April 16, but it's an infected blister on his left hand that will keep him from serving as the Phillies' designated hitter for the fourth game in a row. Alec Bohm will instead handle DH duties Tuesday while Harper receives additional maintenance coming out of Monday's team off day. Harper is feeling better after recently receiving an antibiotic treatment for the infection and was able to hit in the cage, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, and the slugger is also expected to be available off the bench to pinch hit Tuesday.