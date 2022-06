Harper went 2-for-3 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over Arizona.

Harper continued a torrid start to June with his third multi-hit affair in a row. The lefty outfielder has a hit in seven of eight games this month, giving him a stellar .433/.486/.967 slash line in June. Harper also picked up a steal in Saturday's game, his seventh of the year and his first since May 11.