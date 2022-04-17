Harper went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, three runs scored, two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Marlins.

It's not a secret that this hasn't been a good start to the season for the star outfielder, though this was clearly his best all-around performance of the campaign to date. Harper has yet to record more than one hit in a single game through nine contests in 2022, but he has six RBI, two extra-base hits, three runs scored and a 4:3 BB:K over his last four games, so he seems to be trending in the right direction.