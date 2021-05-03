Harper will not start Monday's game against Milwaukee after re-aggravating his sore wrist Sunday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper's problems stem from a hit by pitch back on Wednesday which ricocheted off his face and into his left wrist. He returned to the lineup Sunday and reached base twice but evidently needs at least one more day to recover. It's unclear when the Phillies expect him to be ready to play again.