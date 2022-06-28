Harper is expected to undergo surgery to repair his fractured left thumb, but he plans to return during the 2022 season, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper had his thumb broken on a pitch by Blake Snell on Saturday and has already been placed on the 10-day injured list. Though surgery will set back his timetable, Lauber reports that Harper hopes to return by the end of August. In Harper's absence, Nick Castellanos is expected to serve as the team's primary designated hitter, with Odubel Herrera, Matt Vierling and Mickey Moniak combining to cover center and right field.