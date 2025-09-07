Harper went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 4-2 win against Miami.

Harper helped the Phillies get off to a fast start with his two-run shot to center field in the first inning. The long ball was his second through five games in September after he finished August with just one homer across his final 12 contests. Harper is at 24 home runs through 113 games on the campaign, so he'll need to go on a moderate power surge in order to reach 30 homers for the second straight regular season.