Harper (elbow) took batting practice on the field before Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Gelb reports.

It's a positive step for Harper as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he underwent in November. Gelb cautions there's still obstacles in the 31-year-old's way, as he has yet to be cleared to slide into bases with doctors believing there is a risk of rupturing the elbow reconstruction with certain slides. Harper could be back for the Phillies as soon as the end of May, but there are still hurdles for the two-time MVP to climb.