Harper (elbow) has progressed to taking dry swings as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that Harper's rehab is going "great" and he expects the slugger to join the team in camp by March 8 or 9. He's obviously got a long way to go and many hoops to jump through in his recovery, but the hope is that Harper can return as a designated hitter before the All-Star break and as an outfielder at some point in the second half.