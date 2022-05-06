Harper went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Mets.

Harper recorded an RBI double in the first inning to open the scoring. He then went yard in the fourth inning to record his fifth homer of the season. Entering Thursday's game, Harper has recorded only one hit across his last 19 at-bats, though he's still managed a .343 wOBA and 122 wRC+ across his first 111 plate appearances of the season.