Harper (thumb) said Thursday that he hopes to return from the injured list sometime in September, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper has been sidelined since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured left thumb in late June, and he's been hesitant to indicate a return timetable so far. The 29-year-old had his pins removed from his left thumb Monday, but he'll likely require at least a month to ramp up before he's in consideration to rejoin the Phillies. While it's slightly encouraging that Harper hasn't been moved to the 60-day IL, he seems to be taking a cautious approach to his recovery in hopes of avoiding any setbacks upon his return.