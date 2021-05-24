Manager Joe Girardi indicated that Harper's absence from the lineup Monday against Miami wasn't related to any injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

It's highly unusual for a healthy superstar to sit two games in a row, but that's supposedly the case for Harper, as the Phillies insist his absences aren't related to the sore shoulder he battled in mid-May. If there's ever a time to give a player of Harper's talent level multiple days off in a row, this would be the time to do it, as he's hitting .080/.115/.080 with a 50 percent strikeout rate over his last seven games.