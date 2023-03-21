Harper (elbow) will not be placed on the 60-day injured list yet by the Phillies, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told WIP-FM in an interview Tuesday, per Destiny Lugardo of PhilliesNation.com.

"We're going to keep our options open," Dombrowski said. Not placing Harper on the 60-day IL initially at least leaves open the possibility that he could return before the end of May. That would be quite a change of timetable from what the slugger reference just 12 days ago when he told the Associated Press that the All-Star break is "the date we kind of solidified." Ultimately, the Phillies could still wind up putting Harper on the 60-day IL if it becomes clear he won't be ready within that window. Still, this news at least offers the hope that a return much sooner than that is possible.