Harper is scheduled to test out his lingering right elbow injury during a pregame throwing session Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper has yet to miss a game this season on account of the injury, but he's served as the Phillies' designated hitter in each of the past seven games as a result of the elbow issue. Even if Harper checks out well during his throwing session Tuesday, manager Joe Girardi has already said that it's doubtful the 29-year-old will reclaim his usual duties in right field this week. Instead, Harper is expected to gradually increase his throwing distance over a period of several days before the Phillies feel comfortable using him on defense. Aside from uncharacteristically drawing zero walks over his last seven starts at DH, Harper has continued to perform well from a fantasy perspective with a .300 average, four extra-base hits (one home run and three doubles), four RBI and four runs over that stretch. Despite Harper's injury, fantasy managers shouldn't have much hesitation about keeping him active while he likely picks up six or seven starts at DH during the Phillies' seven-game week.