Harper went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-6 loss against the Dodgers.

After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Tuesday in his first game back from Tommy John surgery, Harper seemed back to his old self Wednesday, reaching base safely five times with three hits, including a double, and two walks. Harper figures to see regular time at DH before eventually transitioning to first base. He slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs in 99 games last season with the Phillies.