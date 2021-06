Harper went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees.

Harper raised his RBI total to 17 when he gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead with a two-run single in the first inning and later came around to score on an Alec Bohm single. The outfielder added two more knocks to give him his first multi-hit performance since May 18, increasing his batting average to .272 in doing so.