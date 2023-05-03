Harper (elbow) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his season debut Tuesday in a 13-1 loss to the Dodgers.

While Harper made an incredibly fast recovery from Tommy John surgery, a season debut like this one shows it's best to temper expectations with the 30-year-old for now. Harper will be limited to designated hitter initially, and he's expected to play at first base once he's cleared to throw with his surgically repaired right elbow. Fantasy managers will want to have him active quickly -- this is a player who slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs, 65 RBI, 63 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and 28 doubles over 99 games in an injury-plagued 2022 campaign.