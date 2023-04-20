Harper (elbow) made throws from 60 feet Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Harper also took batting practice Thursday and incorporated the pitch clock for the first time. One of his BP homers nearly hit the screen displaying the count well beyond the center field fence at Citizens Bank Park. There's still no exact timetable, but Harper continues to push toward a swift return from Tommy John surgery. Word from Phillies manager Rob Thomson is that the 30-year-old slugger will be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment and jump right back in as the team's everyday DH whenever doctors clear him for live action. He's been getting reps at first base in recent workouts, but that might be more of a long-term thing.