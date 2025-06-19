Phillies' Bryce Harper: Throws, takes dry swings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harper (wrist) threw and took some dry swings Thursday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's the first time he's done any throwing or hitting since he went on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation more than two weeks ago. The plan is for Harper to throw from a greater distance and possibly hit off a tee Friday, at which point the Phillies expect to have a better idea regarding a timetable for his return.
