Harper will have his elbow re-evaluated next week, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harper has served as the designated hitter for most of the season and exclusively since April 17. He has missed time periodically, but the issue hasn't stopped him from hitting .326/.392/.618 across 265 plate appearances on the campaign. If the evaluation reveals sufficient healing, Harper could begin a throwing program in the hopes of ultimately returning to right field.